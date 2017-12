In the COMPUTEC/COMSPORT/BDO/Hairoun Arnos Vale Football League yesterday afternoon, National Properties Fairhall United gained a 3-2 victory over Marriaqua Future Stars at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field while Volcanoes F.C defeated American University 4-1.

At the same venue this afternoon, Largo Height and Jebelle will play in the Under-17 Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related