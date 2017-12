Youngsters F.C won in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Knock-out Football Championship yesterday afternoon at the Keartons Playing Field after a 3-nil victory over PYOLA.

Shavell Cunningham scored 2 goals and one from Terry Francis clinched victory and the Title for Youngsters F.C.

In yesterday’s League match, Sparta and Sharpes F.C played to a 1-1 draw. Goals came from Aaron Adams of Sparta and Davin Quashie for Sharpes F.C.







