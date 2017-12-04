BREAKAWAY FIRMS FOOTBALL

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force advanced to the Final of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Firms Invitational Football Championship yesterday afternoon, following a 5-4 victory on penalties over R and R Construction Transport and Works. The teams had played to a goalless draw at the end of regulation time.

On Saturday, Textile Sports Ministry of Education defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority 4-3 on penalties as the scores were level 1-1 in regulation time.

Today is a rest day in the Championship.

Bonadies and R and R Construction Transport and Works will meet in a semi-final match of the Knock-Out Championship tomorrow afternoon at 4:25 p.







