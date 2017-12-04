Her Majesty’s prison hosts week of Activities

The Her Majesty’s Prison will be hosting a Week of Activities from December 10th to 17th under the theme Rehabilitation for Reintegration

The activities will begin with a church Service on Sunday December 10th.

This will be followed by a Public Speaking Competition on December 11th and a Sports Day on December 12th.

Wednesday December 13th is Inmates Family Day and on December 14th Past and current Officers will mingle.

An Exhibition has been planned for Friday December 15th to showcase work done by the inmates and the activities will climax on Sunday December 17th with the Annual Prison Concert dubbed Talent Behind the Walls.







