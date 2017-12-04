OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project expected to encourage investment

The recently launched OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project is expected to lay the framework for investments aimed at stimulating growth in the tourism sector.

That’s according to Team Leader and Economist at the World Bank, John Anderson, who spoke at last week’s launch of the 13.4 million EC dollar World Bank-funded project.

He said investment is crucial to developing the country as a serious competitor in the tourism sector.

Mr. Anderson also noted that the regional focus of the project will help to diversify the tourism offering for visitors.







