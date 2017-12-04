Tourism Authority CEO Declares Nine Mornings open

CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Glenn Beache declared the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival was officially declared open, on behalf of the Tourism Minister.

In what has been described a grand spectacle, the lights in Heritage Square Kingstown were turned, as the 2017 Edition of the Festival was launched.

The launch at Heritage Square followed the usual lighted Street Parade, which started on Bay Street, travelling through Kingstown and back to Heritage Square.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Christmas and Nine Mornings Committee, Lennox Bowman said this is the 19th year of the revival of the Nine Mornings Festival in SVG.

He expressed thanks for all of the support given to the Committee over the years.

He also used the opportunity to encourage Business Houses in Kingstown to take part in the Christmas Light up Competition.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related