Voice of the Disabled hosts activities for International Day of Persons with diabilities

A Local Organization “Voice of the Disabled” which was launched one year ago, hosted two activities on the weekend to coincide with International Day of Persons With Disabilities, which was observed yesterday.

The first activity was a March and Rally in Georgetown on Friday and Members of the Organization attended a Church Service on Sunday at the Church of God of Prophesy at Colonarie.

In an interview with NBC News, President of the Organization Cheryl Adams says the organization has been impacting the lives of Disabled Persons since it was launched one year ago.

Meanwhile … Matters affecting Persons with Disabilities formed part of discussions on the PSU Speaks Radio Program on Thursday night.

President of the SVG Public Service Union, Elroy Boucher stressed the need for more efforts to be made for this country to be more accessible and inclusive for persons with disabilities







