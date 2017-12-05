Female officers of RSVG Police Force trained to deal with Sexual Offences

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has been taking steps to tackle the incidence of sexual offences on the island.

Last Friday December 1st, some 27 female members of the local Constabulary concluded two weeks of training. The closing ceremony took place at the Police Training School, under the theme “Empowering Police Women in the Workplace”.

The training was aimed at ensuring, that female Police Officers are equipped with the requisite skills needed, to perform efficiently in their various departments and stations.

The course sensitized each participant to the sensitive nature of sexual offences. It also focused on topics which were designed to produce an acute awareness of the officer’s ability to investigate these crimes as well as to ensure the emotional wellbeing of the victim.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Frankie Joseph, while delivering his keynote address, emphasized the importance of the training and urged the participants to always be opened minded when dealing with victims of sexual offences.

Remarks also came from, Course Co-ordinator, Trevor Bailey Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who said he was pleased with the performance and work ethic of the Female officers.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related