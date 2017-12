In yesterday’s matches of the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship, NBC 705 defeated KFC Pacers 48-33 and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs defeated C. K. Greaves 36-17 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

At the same venue tomorrow afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will play against KFC Pacers and NBC Radio 705 will oppose BRAGSA Pacers.







