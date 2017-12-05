Logos Hope departs Kingstown for St Georges,Grenada

Logos Hope International, the World’s Largest Floating Book Fair, will depart St. Vincent and the Grenadines this evening, as it sets sail for Grenada.

The ship which was officially opened to the public on Tuesday November 21st, at Kingstown Container Port, closed its service on December 3rd.

While here thousands of Vincentians visited the ship.

The crew members offered exclusive onboard events for people of all ages, in addition to its array of quality, affordable books.

Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships, an international, charitable organization registered in Germany.

Since 1970, the organization has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in over 150 countries and territories around the world.

The Ship was opened from Tuesday to Saturday 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Sunday and December 21st 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

So far in the Caribbean, the ship has visited Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and the Bahamas.







