Nine Mornings Committee pleased with turnout at festival launch

The National Nine Mornings Committee says it is pleased with the turnout at the launch of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival which took place in Kingstown on Sunday last evening.05

Chairman of the Committee, Michael Peters said the program was well received by the public, as they participated from start to finish.

Mr. Peters said the community groups should also feel proud of their efforts at the launch and the lighting up of Heritage Square was also a grand spectacle.

He said the Committee put a tremendous effort into this year’s launch as they hoping to see the entire city lighted for Christmas 2017.







