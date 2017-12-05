SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE TENNIS

The opening matches of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association/St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Singles Tennis Championships took place yesterday afternoon, when Richand Hoyte and Elroy Samuel went through to the next round after being victories at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

Hoyte defeated Elroy Samuel 4-love, 4-1, before also beating Keshawn Butcher 4-0, 4-2.

Samuel then recovered from losing the first game against Aldrick Sam to win the match 4-0, 4-1.

This afternoon at 2:00, Gabrielle Benn will meet Daneel Mc Phy, Amarlia Benn will oppose Ariel Ryan, and Richand Hoyte will play against Aldrick Sam. Elroy Samuel will meet Keshawn Butcher. Arnel Horne will play against Aaron Weekes. Gabriel Benn will oppose Nia Davy, and Amarlia Benn will meet Mylea Williams.







