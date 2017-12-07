Medical Students receive white coats

Twenty-nine Medical students will receive their White Coats when the All Saints University, College of Medicine, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, holds it’s sixteenth White Coat Ceremony this weekend.

The donning of the White Coat by Medical students represents the transition of fourth semester students from the Basic Sciences to the Clinical phase of the Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme.

The three top students will receive Scholarship Awards, and there will also be the naming of students to the Dean’s List.

All Saints University, College of Medicine, commenced operations here in September 2011 at Belair, with an additional Campus established at Arnos Vale in 2016.

All operations of the Dominica Campus of All Saints University, College of Medicine, were transferred to St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the end of September this year, as a consequence of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, to allow approximately 400 students of that particular Campus to continue their Medical Education.

Saturday’s ceremony is expected to hear addresses from: Dr. Terrence Marcelle, Executive Dean of All Saints University; Dr. Wisam Al-Hafidh, Dean of Basic Sciences of All Saints University; Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture and Labour; Cecil Mc Kie, Parliamentary Representative for West St. George;

Luke Browne, Minister of Health; Dr. Charles Woods, Medical Director of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and a Representative of the Class.

The event is slated for Saturday, December 9th 2017, at the Arnos Vale Campus, beginning at 4.00 pm.







