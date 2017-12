After a break of a week in the Rudy’s Electrical North Leeward Football Championship, Ricks Strikers gained a 3-nil victory over Beach Front Older Boys yesterday afternoon at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.

Timroy Harry converted two penalties while Hanson Bute scored the other.

Strikers of Barrouallie will meet Patel Mathews North Stars 4:15 this afternoon at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related