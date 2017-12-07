UWI Open Campus students receive bursaries from ECGC

Four students at the UWI Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive bursaries to pursue Tertiary Level Education in several disciplines.

The ECGC Foundation in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus, will officially hand over bursaries for Semester One for the academic year 2017/2018.

The awardees are La Toya Browne – BSc Youth Development Work; Tacklan Fergus – BEd Early Childhood Development and Family Studies; Cyritha Harry – BSc Management Studies (Marketing) and Idanesha Mc Dowald – BSc Accounting

The handing over ceremony will be held at the Conference Room of the Open Campus Office, from nine this morning.

Addresses will be delivered by Program Officer at the UWI Open Campus, Monica Browne, and Chief Executive Officer, of the East Caribbean Group of Companies Osmond Davy.







