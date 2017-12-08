Police warn Vincentians on Counterfeit Notes as Christmas approaches

The Police have issued a word of caution to Vincentians and visitors, particularly vendors, to be on the lookout for the circulation of counterfeit currency.

Speaking on NBC’s Police on the Beat programme aired on Monday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hezron Ballantyne, said this is particularly prevalent during the busy Christmas season.

ASP Ballantyne said the Police will be increasing their efforts to educate persons, to enhance their ability to detect these counterfeit notes.

ASP Ballantyne said the Police are also taking steps to ensure increased conviction rates for persons involved in the counterfeit trade.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related