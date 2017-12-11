ARNOS VALE FOOTBALL FINAL RESULTS

The Premier and First Division Titles of this year’s COMPUTEC/COMSPORT/BDO/Hairoun Arnos Vale Football League were captured by Avenues United FC at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field over the weekend.

Yesterday, they clinched the Premier Division Title with a 2-nil victory over System Three after goals by National players, Myron Samuel and Glenford Ashton.

Avenues United FC also secured the First Division Title on Saturday with a 2-nil win over National Properties Fair Hall United.

Goals came from Benjamin Williams and Gareth Leigertwood.







