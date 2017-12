In the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship, The last round of the preliminary matches will be played today at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

At the same venue this afternoon, Harmony Investment Teachers will meet Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 5:00, and CK Greaves and Company will play against Ministry of Transport and Works Combined at 6:15 p.m.

The semi-final matches will be played tomorrow and Wednesday afternoon.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related