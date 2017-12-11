Her Majesty’s Prison holds public speaking competition

Several Inmates at Her Majesty’s Prisons were this morning involved in a public Speaking Competition as part of the Local Prison Authority’s rehabilitation programme.

Each participant delivered a presentation on two prepared topics; should society give offenders a second chance in society? And should the Business Community partner with the Prison Authority to rehabilitate offenders?

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the competition, Superintendent of Prisons, Brenton Charles said today’s competition marks the re-introduction of the debate competition, started a few years ago.

Superintendent Charles said currently the Prison Authority collaborates with the Ministry of Education through the Adult and Continuing Education Unit to develop programs for the inmates.







