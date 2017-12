Yesterday afternoon in the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun North East Football Championship, Greggs FC won by default from Biabou FC at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Jebelles FC defeated Jebelles Chapmans 3-1 in yesterday afternoon’s second match. Dacota Hoyte scored 2 goals for Jebelles FC and Javon Sayers scored the third.

The single goal for Jebelles Chapmans was scored by Terro Joseph.

The Championship will continue tomorrow at the same venue.







