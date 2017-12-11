SVG Remains committed to strengthening relations with Cuba

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries in the Caribbean remain committed to strengthening ties with Cuba.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed the opening of the Third Sitting of the OECS Assembly, held in Antigua/Barbuda on Saturday.

Cuban President Raul Castro was among regional leaders attending Saturday’s sitting.

In his address, Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that the Caribbean, and particularly the OECS, has led the way in establishing relations with Cuba.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related