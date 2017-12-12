Child Protection and Juvenile justice to be addressed by stakeholders

Matters relating to Child Protection and Juvenile Justice in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be addressed by several Stakeholders from Government and Non-Governmental Agencies at a Consultation from today.

The OECS Commission in partnership with UNICEF, commissioned an assessment of these issues between 2016 and 2017, conducted by the Consultant, Jacqueline Sealy-Burke.

The assessment was based on the premise that this country recognized its responsibility and human rights obligations to the nation’s children in order to be effective and in compliance with international standards.

As part of the follow-up to the consultancy, the OECS Commission in collaboration with UNICEF, will convene a three day national consultation with policymakers including parliamentarians, permanent secretaries, and senior technical directors, as well as stakeholders from governments and non-governmental agencies.

The three-day consultation will be held from today to Thursday at the Sunset Shores Hotel from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily.

Organizers say it is expected that a National Action Plan would be developed at the end of the Consultations.







