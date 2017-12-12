FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship, Yesterday’s scheduled last round of preliminary matches were cancelled due to time problems.

The matches should have seen Harmony Investment Teachers meeting Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CK Greaves and Company playing Ministry of Transport and Works Combined at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose. Both teams were awarded a point each.

NBC Radio will meet BRAGSA Pavers in the first semi-final match tomorrow afternoon at 5:00, and Harmony Investment Teachers will oppose Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture in the second semi-final at 6:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related