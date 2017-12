The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when Eveready Future Stars defeated SVG General Services 32-20 in the second Knockout semi-final match at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At the same venue also, Eveready Future Stars will now meet OSCO Ball Warriors in this afternoon’s Division (2) Knockout Final at 5:30.







