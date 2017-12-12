WINDWARDS UNDER-15 CRICKET RESULTS

Grenada and St. Lucia gained victories yesterday in the WINLOTT Super Six Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket Championship taking place here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Grenada defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines by 100 runs at the Park Hill Playing Field.

Kerwyn Gangadeen’s top score of 48, with contributions of 27 by Jaheim Brathwaite and 22 by Divonte Joseph enabled Grenada to reach 183 off 45.3-overs. Luke Wilson took 4 for 22 and Coby Da Breo 4 for 43 for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gangadeen followed up his good innings by taking 5 for 13 to be the architect of St. Vincent and the Grenadines reply of 83 runs off 27-overs. Marvon Carmichael took 2 for 14.

Defending champions, St. Lucia beat Dominica by 19 runs at the Cumberland Playing Field.

St. Lucia managed 63 off 30.3-overs after Jelani Joseph took 3 for 4, Morel Bunko 3 for 14, and Kyron Phillips 3 for 27.

Dominica were then dismissed for 44 off 28.2-overs. Rayue Paul captured 5 for 11, and Amari Venne had 2 for 3.

Today was a rest day in the Championship.







