ASCO NETBALL RESULTS

The National Lotteries Authority/Silvian Robinson ASCO Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when E. J. Cato Construction Sion Hill Government narrowly beat E. J. Cato Construction Belmont Government School 15-14 at the Gomea Methodist School Hard Court.

In the Knockout of the Primary School Division tomorrow afternoon at 3:30, E .J Cato Construction Belmont Government will meet E. J Cato Gomea Methodist, then E. J Cato Construction Sion Hill Government will oppose E. J Cato Belair Government School 4:15 at the Hard Court of the Gomea Methodist School.

At the same venue also, Young Strugglers and J and G Scorchers will meet in the Senior Division later that evening.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related