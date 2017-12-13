SECONDARY SCHOOLS FOOTBALL FINALS

The St. Martin’s Secondary School and the Georgetown Secondary School advanced to the Junior and Senior Division Final respectively of the Secondary Schools’ Football Championship following semi-final victories yesterday at Victoria Park.

St. Martin’s Secondary beat Petit Bordel Secondary 4-2 with goals from Aeron Collis in the 24th minute, Chad Haynes in the 32nd minute, Tyreese Dickson in the 73rd minute and Diel Spring in the 85th minute.

Cleon Westfield netted both goals in the 13th and 50th minutes for Petit Bordel Secondary.

In the other match, Georgetown Secondary earned their spot in the Final with a 4-nil drubbing over Bethel High School. The goal scorers were TARA-SON Joseph in the 17th minute, Jeden Jacobs, the 68th, Brandon Johnson, the 73rd and Teris Joseph, the 79th minute.

Thomas Saunders Secondary and Troumaca Ontario Secondary will vie for the third/fourth place in the Junior Division, while Petit Bordel Secondary and Bethel High School will contest the Senior Division third/fourth place, starting at 1:30 this afternoon.

The Final will also be played at Victoria Park.







