Courts Reading Competition Results

The Lodge Village Government School took the top honors in the finals of the Courts Reading Competition yesterday.

Seven students competed for the title of “Champion Reader” but it was Joneil Stowe of the Lodge Village Government School that emerged overall winner. Joneil recorded the first victory for her school since the inception of the competition in 2009.

Among other prizes, she has won the opportunity to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the regional leg of the competition in St. Lucia next year.

Ethan Balcombe of the St. Mary’s R.C School placed second and Christian Joseph of the Kingstown Preparatory School was third.

The students competed in two categories. They read a narrative titled The Deductive Mr. Horsefly, followed by a news item with the caption Never Give Up.

Joneil amassed the highest scores for the reading of the narrative, while Ethan Balcombe of the St. Mary’s R.C School was adjudged best reader of the news item.

The other finalists were Kent Cain Jr. from the Brighton Methodist School; Sheya Weeks representing the Spring Methodist School; Katelyn Bobb from Stubbs Government and J’Tsi Yon Simmons from Windsor Primary.

The finals took place at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown today.







