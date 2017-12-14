FISHERIES SECTOR GROWTH

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has embarked on an important project as part of its thrust to advance the Fisheries Sector in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The project is in keeping with the Government’s policy of privatizing Fisheries Centres across the country.

Yesterday, the Ministry signed a Lease Agreement with the Bequia Seafood Company Limited to operate the Bequia Fisheries Centre.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Saboto Caesar said over the next few weeks other agreements will be signed with several companies for the privatizing of other Fisheries Centres across the country. Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bequia Seafood Company Limited, Eardley Simmons is hopeful that this new thrust will result in the further growth of the Fisheries Sector.







