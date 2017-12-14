NINE MORNINGS ROAD TENNIS REGISTRATION

Registration to the 2017 Capital Financial Nine Mornings Road Tennis Blast will close tomorrow afternoon at 4:00. This will begin at 7:00, on Saturday morning at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose with matches also to be played in Layou and Biabou during the Championships.

Completed Registration Forms must be submitted to the Division of Physical Education and Sports Upstairs the Methodist Church Building opposite the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kingstown.

There will be competition in the Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Under-16 Boys and the Under-16 Girls. The players will compete for total Prize Money of EC$7, 300.00.

The Tournament is once again organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, in collaboration with the Professional Road Tennis Association (PRTA) of Barbados.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related