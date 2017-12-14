NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Premier Division of the National Lotteries Authority/ Hairoun/FLOW/North East Football League, SV United defeated Sparta FC 2-1 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Shorn Browne scored the two goals for SV United, and Zimroy Charles netted for Sparta FC.

There was also victory yesterday for Jebelles FC who defeated Greggs FC 3-2 also in the Premier Division.

Dewayne Cupid with 2 goals and Odale Cupid scored one for Jebelles FC. Romaino Dennie and Valdo Anderson netted for Greggs FC.

The League will continue tomorrow afternoon with the start of the round of sixteen in the Community Shield Cup with Brownstown United playing against Carib Warriors 4:15 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







