SECONDARY SCHOOLS NETBALL FINAL RESULTS

The Junior and Senior Divisions were won by the Georgetown Secondary School and the Barrouallie Secondary School respectively in the Secondary Schools Netball Championship on Tuesday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Georgetown Secondary School defeated the Sandy Bay Secondary School 20-16 to clinch the Junior Title.

Barrouallie Secondary School regained the Senior Division Title, which they lost last year to the Bethel High School, by beating Thomas Saunders Secondary 31-12.

The Bethel High School took 3rd place in the Junior Division, defeating Barrouallie Secondary 20-15, Sandy Bay Secondary School won the 3rd place in the Senior Division with an 18-14 win over Georgetown Secondary School.

Monell Lavia of the Sandy Bay Secondary School was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Junior Division and Ancia Hackshaw of the Barrouallie Secondary School was the Senior MVP.

Zone “A” winners were the Georgetown Secondary and the Sandy Bay Secondary, Barrouallie Secondary took Zone “B”, Bethel High School and Thomas Saunders Secondary Zone “C”, Bishop’s College Kingstown and St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua Zone “D”. The Chateaubelair Methodist School won the Schools Championship.







