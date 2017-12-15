ASCO NETBALL RESULTS

As the National Lotteries Authority/Silvian Robinson ASCO Netball Championship continued yesterday afternoon at the Gomea Methodist School Hard Court, in the Primary Schools Knockout Competition, E .J Cato Construction Belmont Government defeated E. J Cato Gomea Methodist 9-4 and E. J Cato Construction Sion Hill Government School beat E. J Cato Belair Government School 16-5.

Young Strugglers won by default from J and G Scorchers in the Senior Division.

When the Tournament continues tomorrow afternoon at the Hard Court of the Gomea Methodist School, J and G Scorchers will play against ASCO (3) at 5:00.







