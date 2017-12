The curtains will come down on this year’s National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship on Sunday with the third place playoff, Final and Presentation Ceremony at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Challengers will clash with Nice Radio Clinchers in the third place playoff in the morning at 11.00, to be followed by the Final between arch-rivals CGM Gallagher Novice and Gairy Construction Simple Boys.







