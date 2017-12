Barrouallie Primary School, Central Leeward Secondary and Georgetown Secondary won the Primary, Junior and Senior Divisions respectively in the Schools Football Championship at Victoria Park yesterday.

Barrouallie Primary School defeated Lowmans Leeward Anglican 2-nil to clinch the Junior Division Title.

Central Leeward won the Secondary Junior Division, beating Bethel High School 4-2, and the Secondary Senior Division won by Georgetown Secondary, who outclassed St. Martin’s 3-1.







