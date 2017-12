The Firms and Industrial Netball Championship will climax this afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose with the third and fourth place playoff and the Final.

BRAGSA Pavers and Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture will play in the third and fourth place playoff at 5:00, while NBC Radio will oppose Harmony Investment Teachers in the Final at 6:15. The matches will be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.

NBC Radio will carry live Commentaries on the Final match.







