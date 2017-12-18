NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FINAL RESULTS

CGM Gallagher Novice is the 2017 National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Champions. They won the Title at the Dauphine Playing Field yesterday with a 29-run victory over arch-rivals Gairy Construction Simple Boys.

The scores: CGM Gallagher Novice 120 for 9 off 20-overs: (Newborne Joseph 54; Eldon Morris 4 for 17, Jabari Cunningham 3 for 18).

Gairy Construction Simple Boys 91 off 18.1-overs: (Nicos Davis 26; Rolando Wright 3 for 23, Vernardo Primus 2 for 5, Casmond Walters 2 for 12).

Nice Radio Clinchers beat Challengers by 41 runs to clinch the third place.

The scores: Nice Radio Clinchers 170 for 8 off 20-overs: (Romano Pierre 90, O’Keiph Andrews 36 not out; Kerwyne Browne 3 for 24, Keithlyn Williams 2 for 26, Keno Matthews 2 for 23).

Challengers 129 off 19.2-overs: (Javid Harry 47, Manley Duncan 24, Romano Pierre 3 for 18, Donaldson Harry 2 for 12, Roger Gibson 2 for 16, Rajiv Roberts 2 for 33).,







