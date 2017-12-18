NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Community Shield match-up of the National Lotteries Authority/Hairoun/FLOW/North East Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when Carib Warriors hammered Brownstown United 8-1 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

The goals for Carib Warriors were scored by Damien Child (3), Keithron Pope (2), Jamal Baptiste (2) and Raul Hoyte (1).

Joey Lavia netted Brownstown United’s only goal.

World X1 knocked out Progressive Force beating them 2-1 in their Community Shield Cup fixture. Curtis Oliver and Richard Dickson scored for World X1, while Keyon Baptiste netted for Progressive Force.

Also, Jebelles FC defeated Biabou FC 2-1 in their Premier Division encounter.

The League will continue tomorrow afternoon with a Community Shield Cup Knockout match between Sparta FC and Fancy 4:15 at the Chili Playing Field.







