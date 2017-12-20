BRAGSA ROAD CLEANING PAYMENTS

The Buildings Roads and General Services Authority, BRAGSA, commenced its payments for the 2017 edition of the December Road Cleaning programs, yesterday.

Officials from BRAGSA said this year’s program is being carried out with a sum of 3.1 million dollars and five constituencies were paid yesterday. The program continued today with payments being made in nine other constituencies.

Officials said all constituencies on mainland St. Vincent as well as the southern Grenadines were paid yesterday and today totaling 4500 persons from road gangs and 465 jobbers. Payment for the northern Grenadines will take place tomorrow in Union Islan and the Remaining jobbers and truckers under the 2017 edition of the December Road Cleaning programs will be paid throughout the coming days.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related