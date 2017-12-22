MR WINSTON CLARKE better known as Three D and SHUT TAIL of Chapmans died on Saturday December 16th at the age of 16. The funeral takes place on Friday December 29th at the New Life Ministries, San Souci. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Sans Souci Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the following vans and will leave at 2:00 pm.- Joel’s van from Chapmans to Lowmans Windward and Pealaz from Arnos Vale and Diamonds.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related