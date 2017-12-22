Woman dies in vehicular accident in Bequia

Local Police Authorities are continuing their investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle accident, which occurred in Bequia on Wednesday Night.

According to a police report, the accident resulted in the death of Ursula Meier, a 78 year old retired woman, residing in Bequia.

Reports are that the Ms. Meier left her home in Bequia Wednesday night, and was not seen until two o’clock yesterday morning.

Police say her vehicle was spotted over an embankment at Springtop, Bequia. Her lifeless body was discovered in the vehicle.

Ms. Meier was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Doctor.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.









