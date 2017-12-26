Met office issues advisory

The Atlantic ridge of high pressure would continue to pump fresh to strong breeze approximately 30km/h-45km/h across the island chain for the remainder of the week with a slight decrease 25km/h anticipated around Friday.

Moisture at low levels remain elevated, as the presence of a low to mid-level trough, concentrated mainly across the south of the island chain, could lead to some scattered showers from this afternoon into Wednesday.

Based on model analysis, fairer conditions are likely on Thursday into Friday.

Seas are to remain agitated by strong winds; therefore an advisory remains in effect with the possibility that a small craft warning may be issued tomorrow.

Haze intrusion reducing visibility is likely to improve by tomorrow.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related