Winners of various nine mornings competitions announced

Deputy Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, Lennox Bowman says he was impressed with the Christmas Lights Displays in the various communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines this year.

Mr. Bowman was announcing the winners in the various competitions at the Culmination of the Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival on Sunday Morning at Heritage Square.

The Best Nativity Scene, the Best Lit Private House and the Best Lit Garden were among some of the winners announced.

Mr. Bowman also announced the winners in the VINLEC Community Lighting Competition, which was held in five zones.

Deputy Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, Lennox Bowman.

Point Village retained the title in the VINLEC Community Lighting Competition for the fifth consecutive year.

Rose Bank placed second; Belvedere third and Rose Hall and Kingstown Hill shared the fourth position.

