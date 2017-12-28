CHRISTMAS PRIZE GIVING

The winners of the various competitions held during this year’s Nine Mornings Festival, will receive their prizes next week.

The Prize-Giving Ceremony will take place on Saturday January 6th, at the Peace Memorial Hall from nine-thirty in the morning.

The winners were announced on Sunday morning, when the Festival culminated at Heritage Square.

Point Village retained the title in the VINLEC Community Lighting Competition for the fifth consecutive year.

Rose Bank placed second; Belvedere third and Rose Hall and Kingstown Hill shared the fourth position.

Point Village also took the award for the Best Nativity Scene, while Olivia Da Silva again took the award for the Best Lit Private House and the Botanic Gardens was adjudged the Best Lit Garden.







