PCCU JUNIOR SAVERS

The Police Cooperative Credit Union Limited (PCCU) will hold its fourth Annual Junior Savers Challenge Award Ceremony tomorrow.

The ceremony will be held to reward the Junior Savers who have successfully completed the “Challenge” by saving one dollar more each week for 52 weeks.

The ‘Challenge’ began in January this year and will end in December.

Each successful saver will be rewarded with an Amazon Fire 7 inch tablet.

The PCCU says a total of 163 tablets will be distributed to the Junior Savers at tomorrow’s ceremony. 129 tablets were distributed in 2016.

The Awards Ceremony takes place at the new PCCU Headquarters in the former Voyager Building (located between Laynes Hardware and Sprotts Brothers Limited on Bay Street in Kingstown.







