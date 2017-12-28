SVG NICHE TOURISM

A high level World Bank official said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has already distinguished itself with a very diverse tourism product offering.

Team Leader and Economist at the World Bank, John Anderson, made the point at the local launch of the 13.4 million EC-dollar World Bank-funded OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project.

Mr. Anderson says strategic promotion and regulation can further develop niche market segments of priority such as diving and eco-tourism and that investments in niche tourism will help to create a more competitive tourism sector which is also more resilient and sustainable.

This will in turn he said increase the tourism revenue that is spent domestically and increases networking and linkages between the tourism sector and other sectors in the country.







