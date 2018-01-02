NORTH EAST WEEKEND FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Hairoun/FLOW/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League took place over the weekend at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, when Carib Warriors defeated Biabou FC 1-nil to advance to the semi-finals of the Community Shield Championship.

Hairoun Ballerz dominated their match against World X1 6-2 to also reach the Semi-Finals, while Greggs FC had a 4-1 win over Pride and Joy after the teams played to a nil-nil draw in regulation time to become the third team to qualify for the Semi-Finals.

Also, SV United created an upset by beating defending champions, PYOLA F.C of Layou 1-nil in the Premier Division.

NW All Stars will meet DESCO Strikers in a First Division match at 4:15 this afternoon. The match will also be played at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







