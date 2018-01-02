RSVG POLICE COMMISSIONER CONGRATS

The Commissioner of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and other Ranks of the Police Force have commended the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Football Team and individual members, including two Women for their outstanding performances in various Football Championships last year.

The team played 27 matches in total, won 18, drew 5 and lost 4, scoring 51 goals during the season.

Jomo Toppin was voted the Best Striker; Antonio Sutherland, Best Defender, Kevin Patterson the most Promising Player, and Sheffique Joseph the Best Goalkeeper and Most Improved Player, while Kevin Abraham won the Award as the Best Player of the Year.

Special Commendations went to Keron Caesar; Manager, Cassanki Quow; Captain, Meldon James; Head Coach, and Assistant Superintendent, David Trumpet, the Officer in charge of the team.

Commissioner of Police, Reynold Hadaway personally commended the players for their consistency, dedication and discipline, and for being Ambassadors in building the Police Force’s Community policing strategy.







