MRS AL-DYTH CATO nee GEORGE of Toronto, Canada formerly of Layou and Sharpe Dale died on Monday December 25th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 6th at the Malvern Methodist Church. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Toronto, Canada.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related