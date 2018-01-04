NATIONAL CRICKET CHAMPIONSHIP BEGINS

The National Lotteries Authority First Division Cricket Championship will get going on Sunday morning at 10:00.

In Group “A”, ASCO will meet Keegan’s Bequia X1 at Arnos Vale Sports Complex and Smashers will oppose Strike Force Eagles at the Park Hill Playing Field.

In Group “B”, Radcliffe (2) will play against the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) at Arnos Vale Sports Complex while St. Vincent and the Grenadines Co-operative Bank Glamorgan United will face-off with Victors (2) at the Buccament Bay Playing Field.







